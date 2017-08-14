Mesa Republicans call for Councilman Winkle's resignation

The Republican Party of Mesa has asked for Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle to immediately resign because he has lost the trust of his constituency after Winkle pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on July 20, 2017.

A statement released today by the chairman of the Republican Party of Mesa, Ian Murry, called Winkle a distraction to City of Mesa business citing the costs of his disciplinary action already at $36,000.

Councilman Winkle needs to take personal responsibility for his action by immediately resigning from the Mesa City Council, said Murry.

If Councilman Winkle fails to resign, the Republication Party of Mesa calls on the Mesa City Council to remove Councilman Winkle at the Disciplinary Mesa City Council Meeting in August.

