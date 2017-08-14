Santa Fe Elementary students return to class after smoke evacuation

Students and staff at Santa Fe Elementary School were evacuated due to smoke reported in a classroom Monday, according to Peoria Unified School District.

District officials said that staff initiated emergency procedures and the Peoria Fire and Medical Department was called immediately.

Peoria Fire and Medical officials said their crews found the source of the smoke coming from an air handler.

The staff and students returned to the classroom after the area was deemed safe.

Sante Fe Elementary -crews have found the source of the smoke coming from an air handler. No emergency. Kids headed back inside — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 14, 2017

PMFD responding to a fire at Sante Fe elementary school. Light haze of smoke in one classroom, everyone out and okay. Crews investigating pic.twitter.com/1RWgWhrYBy — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 14, 2017

