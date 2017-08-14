Sen. McCain takes break from treatment to spend time with family

Keeping to his promise of staying busy, Sen. John McCain spends time with family in Arizona.(Source: Twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain)

Keeping to his promise of staying busy, Arizona Senator John McCain isn't letting his brain cancer treatment slow him down.

The senator has spent the last few days out and about with his family.

McCain posted two pictures over the weekend.

[RELATED: John McCain is back to being John McCain]

One of the pictures showed McCain attending Arizona Diamondbacks game with his wife, Cindy on Thursday.

Then on Saturday, he reposted a picture while out hiking with two of his kids out in Oak Creek.

He posted another photo with his wife in Oak Creek.

Sen. McCain has said he plans on going back to Washington at the end of the August recess.

[RELATED: McCain's surgery anything but 'minor']

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.