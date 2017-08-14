ADOT uses popular app to speed up truck safety inspections in the border

The Arizona Department of Transportation is using a popular smartphone application to reduce congestion at the international border and speed up truck inspections.

According to ADOT, their department is now using WhatsApp. They hope this application will help drivers and mechanics know whether their vehicles meet the state's safety requirements before heading to the border.

ADOT's Border Liaison Unit is also offering a two-day International Border Inspection Qualification safety course in Mexico.

The workshop will take place on August 22 and 23 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

"We're taking this historic step because a border crossing process that is efficient for international commerce and improves roadway safety is absolutely essential for both Arizona and Sonora," said John Halikowski, ADOT's director.

"This innovative program is part of an ongoing effort to make sure we are doing our jobs the best way possible in the interest of both economic growth and safety on Arizona roads."

ADOT officials say that drivers who complete the course, pass a 65-question test and a truck safety exam will receive a certificate allowing them to use WhatsApp.

With the app, drivers will be able to send photos of vehicles to ADOT inspectors.

ADOT Inspectors will then tell drivers if the trucks meet the state's safety requirements.

