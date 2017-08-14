Driver arrested after hitting woman, leaving crash scene in Phoenix

A man is arrested after he allegedly hit a woman and then took off overnight in Phoenix.

The incident took place at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to a witness, the victim was walking when a truck hit her. The suspect bailed from his vehicle.

Phoenix police officers found and arrested the suspect nearby.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

