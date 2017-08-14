20 Cities in 20 Days: Buckeye

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Today for our 20 Cities in 20 Days tour, CBS 5's Ian Schwartz is in Buckeye, Arizona.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wake Up Arizona's 20 Cities in 20 Days]

He will be visiting with the owner of Cafe 25:35, Buckeye Mayor Jackie Meck and Economic Development Director David Roderique.

[SLIDESHOW: Out and about in Buckeye]

Watch Buckeye's 20 Cities in 20 Days:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.