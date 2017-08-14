Road work to close a portion of I-10 in Goodyear

A portion of Interstate 10 will be closed for about a week as Arizona Department of Transportation crews work on the last phase of the Loop 303 and I-10 interchange in Goodyear.

According to ADOT, Cotton Lane will be closed in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street from 4 a.m. Monday, August 14, to 7 a.m. Saturday, August 19.

The closure will allow road crews to complete paving and lane-striping the roads.

ADOT officials recommend the public to detour south on Citrus Road and east on Yuma Road to reach Cotton Lane.

Drivers are also able to detour north on Sarival Avenue and west on McDowell Road to reach Cotton Lane connection to Loop 303.

This construction is part of the $63.5 million project to build the south half of L-303 connecting with I-10, according to ADOT.

ADOT officials say the entire interchange project is scheduled for completion by November. Work on the job started in back in February 2016.

