2 vehicles catch fire in Tempe driveway overnight

Multiple fire personnel responded to a fire involving two vehicles that caught fire in a Tempe driveway overnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Multiple fire personnel responded to a fire involving two vehicles that caught fire in a Tempe driveway overnight, according to Tempe fire.

The vehicles, a truck and sedan, were parked in close proximity to the home located near Evergreen Road and Southern Avenue, sparking fear of exposure from the fire.

Luckily, Crews extinguished the fires quickly, preventing the fire from extending to the house.

A man and three dogs were home at the time of the fire but no one was hurt. No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze as well.

The fire is currently under investigation and they did not say whether the fire was suspicious in any way.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.