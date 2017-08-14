Get a glimpse of the solar eclipse from Meteor Crater

Meteor Crater, the world's best-preserved meteorite impact site on earth, is hosting a viewing party for the once-in-a-lifetime August 21 solar eclipse. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Meteor Crater, the world's best-preserved meteorite impact site on earth, is hosting a viewing party for the once-in-a-lifetime August 21 solar eclipse.

Meteor Crater, located at Interstate 40, exit 233, 37 miles east of Flagstaff and 18 miles west of Winslow, will open their doors at 7 a.m. for the rare and historic eclipse.

The first total solar eclipse in nearly four decades will cross the entire United States and will be viewable in Arizona from 9:15 a.m. to 12:03 p.m. Arizona will get roughly 60 to 80 percent visibility of the eclipse.

The maximum eclipse time is expected at 10:36 a.m.

In a press release, Meteor Crater said they will have a limited amount of eclipse viewing glasses that will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit meteorcrater.com.

