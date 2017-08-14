Arizona man accused of impersonating doctor facing prison

A man accused of impersonating a doctor and operating illegal botox and laser clinics in the Phoenix metro area has pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and artifices and illegal control of an enterprise. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

State prosecutors say Craig Allen Scherf is facing up to 12 years in prison when he's sentenced on Oct. 6.

The plea agreement also requires Scherf to pay up to $100,000 in restitution to his victims.

He was arrested in March and indicted.

Prosecutors say that between January 2015 and January 2017, Scherf misrepresented to 13 victims that he was a doctor licensed to perform cosmetic injections and laser treatments.

They say Scherf was able to purchase the drugs Juvederm and Botox from the manufacturer by illegally using the identity of a licensed physician.

