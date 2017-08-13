Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision Sunday night in Phoenix, police said. 

The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near Central and Dunlap avenues.

Dunlap Avenue was closed between Central Avenue and 5th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The collision was under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

