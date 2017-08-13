Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.

The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near Central and Dunlap avenues.

Dunlap Avenue was closed between Central Avenue and 5th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The collision was under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Phoenix Police investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian. Dunlap Ave is closed between Central and 5th Street #PhxTraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) August 14, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.