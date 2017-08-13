3TV's Jared Dillingham competes in One-n-Ten's Celebrity Ballroom Championships

Dillingham not only pushed the boundaries of bold ballroom dancing, he also flew past his fundraising goal of $10,000. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

3TV/CBS 5 anchor Jared Dillingham competed in "Dancing with the Bars" to raise money for one.n.ten, helping the Valley's LGBTQ youth.

"He was ready to work, very professional. He did everything I asked of him to produce a good routine," said his dance partner, Selina Vega. "He stepped way out of his comfort zone."

Vega said the community center, which was burned down last month, does so much to help our youth.

"Just for them to have somebody to talk to or express their feelings or say, 'It's OK, whatever you're going through, we're going to help as much as we can,'" Vega said.

"It's one of the biggest fundraisers that one.n.ten does for youth," Vega said.

The judges appreciated his mastery of multiple moves. And the dancer on the arm of this anchor with an affinity for alliterative gave him an A+.

"Not only did he go out and put on a really good performance, but he raised a lot of money for one.n.ten as well," Vega said.

