Hundreds of homeless served Christmas dinner in Phoenix

The weather is far from frightful and there's no need for a fire but it felt like Christmas for hundreds of homeless people in Phoenix.

Former NFL player and Hall of Famer NIck Lowery and his foundation Champions for the Homeless teamed up with St. Vincent DePaul for the second annual Christmas in Summer.

At the shelter in downtown Phoenix, a group of athletes, former Baywatch TV star Donna D'Errico and hundreds of volunteers served a Christmas dinner to more than 1,400 homeless people.

"In a tough part of their lives, we're here for them," Lowery said.

They were also given other necessities like socks, underwear and water. The homeless had a special meet-and-greet with all the athletes. Volunteers also gave the homeless flowers.

"I'm really excited to be apart of this and help out today," D'Errico said.

Several Miss Arizonas were there as well and helped out at the event.

Laura Thurbon, an artist, created a mural that featured all of the people who helped serve the homeless.

"Giving to others is the first thing we have to do," Thurbon said. "If you have talent, if you have time, give it to others. That's they only way we're going to be blessed ourselves."

