Mesa police warn about counterfeit money

Mesa Police Department is reminding people to check their cash when conducting transactions.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 10, Mesa police said, "Counterfeit money is not a new problem but having access to pretend or play money that looks real is surprisingly easy. These bills are stamped with 'for motion picture use only' and can be purchased and possessed legally. It becomes a crime however, if someone presents such a bill as having value that it does not have, with the intent to defraud. This crime is called criminal simulation and should be reported if encountered by any citizen or business."

Anyone who is a victim of "criminal simulation" was asked to start a report by calling Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

