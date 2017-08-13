Hundreds gather in downtown Phoenix for anti-hate rally

Hundreds came together in downtown Phoenix to protest hate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people packed a church in downtown Phoenix for a Rally Against Hate service on Sunday evening and hundreds more were outside in response to what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They gathered at the Phillips Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church near 14th Street and Adams Street. There were so many people, there was an overflow crowd outside the church, where they stood in the heat.

Police have shut down the area for the rally.

Some held up signs promoting peace in response to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville.

"It was heartbreaking. Obviously, any kind of that activity throughout the world is just inexcusable in my mind and we need to stop it as soon as possible," one protester said.

The peaceful demonstration was just one of many across the nation which were held in reaction to the violence in Virginia on Saturday.

[READ MORE: Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally]

In Seattle, police said they had to make arrests and confiscate weapons. Others in New York marched to Donald Trump's home while some held a candlelight vigil in Florida.

On Saturday, violence broke out in Charlottesville after white nationalists came together to "take America back" and protest proposals to take down a Confederate statue. They clashed with hundreds of other people protesting the rallying, including Antifa. One woman was killed when a driver crashed into a crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters. A state police helicopter monitoring the events crashed into the woods, killing two troopers.

[READ MORE: Woman killed in Charlottesville car attack identified]

Sheriff Penzone's statement regarding the events in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/O98UfJrt7q — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) August 14, 2017

Rally might go longer due to size of turn out. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ojFrvO2rjs — Jeff Van Sant (@JVS_TV) August 14, 2017

Rally in and outside of Phillips memorial cme church. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/pVPaPy86BD — Jeff Van Sant (@JVS_TV) August 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.