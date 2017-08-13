Hikers rescued in Scottsdale, Phoenix due to heat

The hiker was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. (Source: Scottsdale Fire Department)

At least one person had to be flown off a mountain in Scottsdale. (Source: Scottsdale Fire Department)

The high temperature was below normal on Sunday but the heat was deceiving for at least a couple of hikers on different mountains.

The Scottsdale Fire Department teamed up with the Phoenix Fire Department rescued three hikers from McDowell Mountain Preserve in the early afternoon. One of those hikers was having heat-related issues. Crews used a helicopter to get the victim off the mountain. That one hiker was taken to the hospital for more evaluation.

Around the same time, crews with Phoenix Fire and the Tempe Fire Department helped a 51-year-old man off of a trail near 36th Street and Equestrian Trail, which is the southeast side of South Mountain. Firefighters said the heat was too much for him and he couldn't make it down the mountain. He was also taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said he was hiking with his wife and they ran out of water.

The mountain rescues come just a day after four hikers were saved in two separate rescues on Camelback mountain.

[READ MORE: Four hikers rescued in two separate incidents on Camelback Mountain]

Two were rescued from the Cholla Trail while the other two were on the Echo Canyon Trail.

Related hiking stories:

SFD Technical Rescue and PFD Firebird rescued 3 hikers from the McDowell Mountain Preserve today. 1 hiker had heat-related issues. pic.twitter.com/p4IdJMOpVE — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) August 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.