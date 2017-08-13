Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Scottsdale

A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash at Scottsdale Road and Princess Drive Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the red car and a motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist died of his injuries.

No information about what happened was immediately available.

[MAP: Scottsdale Road and Princess Drive, Scottsdale]

"The details around the collision are under investigation," according to Kevin Watts of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Scottsdale Road northbound at Frank Lloyd Wright and southbound at Chauncey was temporarily closed during the investigation. Around 7:20 p.m., Scottsdale police said all lane restrictions were lifted.

N/B Scottsdale Rd closed at Frank Lloyd Wright and S/B at Chauncey for a serious injury traffic collision. Plz avoid the area if possible — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.