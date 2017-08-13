Moms of alleged abuse victims plead for no bond for substitute teacher

The mothers of two teen girls allegedly touched inappropriately by a substitute teacher were present for the man's first court appearance and pleaded for the judge to hold him without bond.

Buckeye police arrested Brian Scritchfield of Litchfield Park Friday on one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated assault of a minor.

Detectives interviewed the two victims, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.

One of the victims told investigators that Scritchfield had touched her genitals and both said he had touched their hair, neck and back.

"My daughter is devastated; she's so scared. [She] can't sleep or eat, either," the mother of the 12-year-old said during Scritchfield's initial court appearance. "She went to school to get an education yesterday and left being violated, touched inappropriately. And she's scared to go back there. She's scared to be in that class. She's scared to be at that school."

Scritchfield listened but did not look at the woman as she spoke.

"I know it's not realisitic, but I feel he shouldn't get a bond," she continued. "What he's done is completely inappropriate. He should never be around any children again."

The mother of the 13-year-old tearfully agreed, saying her daughter is devastated, as well.

"She even covered up because she felt like maybe she looked too provocative. She had a T-shirt on and jeans," the woman said, clearly emotional. "She can't close her eyes because all she sees is his eye staring at her, giving her a look.

"The fear in her ... he should never be allowed around children," she continued vehemently. "I feel he should not get out on bond. … He's a pedophile. He should be ashamed of himself."

Scritchfield was employed by a temp agency which was contracted by the school district, Buckeye police said.

Scritchfield's lawyer said Scritchfield has no plans to substitute teach any longer and has every intention of being in court "to clear his name."

The judge set a $100,000 cash only bond in accordance with the prosecutor's recommendation. If he posts bond, Scritchfield will be subject to electronic monitoring and will not be permitted to have any contact with children.

While Scritchfield wanted to make a statement, his lawyer apparently advised against doing so at the initial court appearance.

Scritchfield is due back in court on Aug. 17 for a status conference and then again on Aug. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to call 623-349-6400.

