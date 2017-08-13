Flooding drives residents from Glendale apartments

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Flooding sparked by rain Saturday night and Sunday morning forced dozens of people out of their homes at a Glendale condo complex.

It was about 3 a.m. Sunday when the Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross got a call from the Glendale Fire Department regarding "widespread flooding" at the Glen Condos at Maryland and 63rd avenues.

According to Red Cross spokesman Colin Williams, about 25 people from eight units are displaced. Those units are split-level.

"So, they're essentially below grade; you have to take some stairs to access that," Williams explained. "There's just a lot of standing water in those patio areas so the entire units are flooded."

A second apartment complex not far away is dealing with a flooded parking lot.

There also was some serious street flooding in the area of 70th and Glendale avenues.

"When Mother Nature does her thing, it's just a classic recipe for disaster," Williams said.

Some areas of Glendale got just over 2 inches of rain in just a couple of hours.

No injuries were reported at either location.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents with their immediate needs.

