Monsoon storm causes flooding, road closures

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in parts of the Valley Sunday morning.

This comes after parts of the Valley experienced heavy rain and flooding overnight.

West Valley was one of the places that were hit the hardest.

In Glendale, Cardinals fans were treated to a light show after the pre-season home game. Thunderstorms were spotted in the area.

A downed power line caused the intersection of 59th and Maryland avenues to shut down. Crews are working to restore power in the area.

Meteorologist Kim Quintero says the better chance of storms is on tap again in the Valley for Sunday, with better storm coverage in the mountains, before a drier air mass starts to track back into Arizona from the west on Monday.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ, Surprise AZ until 7:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/4hPremeFnh — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 13, 2017

