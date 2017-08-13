Grub on the go! Some of the Valley's best food trucks

Sometimes the best restaurants are on wheels. The Valley has a booming food truck trade, and there's a reason why these mobile eateries have become so popular.

We sought out some of the best and most unique food trucks around town. The best way to find them and their daily locations is through social media. Most post a calendar on their websites and Facebook pages to show where you can find this gourmet goodness on the go.

The Phoenix Street Food Coalition also posts a schedule on its Facebook page each day that shows where you can find the urban eats on the streets.

Also, on the first Friday of every month, downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row Arts District becomes a hub for artists, vendors and food trucks. You can find more information at artlinkphoenix.com.

Waffle Love

Waffles: They're definitely not just for breakfast anymore! You can find almost any kind of waffle under the sun (try the Red Wonder with berries) or create your own. Nutella, anyone? According to the Waffle Love website: "We continue to operate on principals [sic] of faith, hard work, and community. We continue to be blown away by the kindness, enthusiasm, and goodness of the people we get to serve every day. Love has always been, and will always be the main ingredient in Waffle Love."

https://www.facebook.com/waffluvaz/

Mustache Pretzels

Um, yum! Hand-rolled and made-from-scratch mustache pretzel is a must-have treat. You can get it "plain" with clarified butter and classic white pretzel salt. You can indulge your sweet tooth with the Cinnamon Sugar pretzel. Looking for something savory? The Garlic Parmesan mustache pretzel comes topped with garlic powder and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. You can also enjoy a variety of dipping sauces.

http://www.mustachepretzels.com/

Aioli Gourmet Burgers

Three friends started Aioli with one truck, which grew into three, then became a full catering company. Now, there is a brick and mortar location. The burgers are fresh and delicious and served on a toasted brioche bun.

http://www.aioliburger.com/

The Maine Lobster Lady

You'll feel like you've traveled to the East Coast when you visit the Maine Lobster Lady Food truck.

The Maine Lobster Roll features Maine lobster chunks, served hot or cold. And don't miss the lobster bisque. smooth and creamy with a touch of sherry.

http://www.mainelobsterlady.com/

Grilled Addiction

Get healthy and get grilling with Grilled Addiction. The concept is healthy eating without losing the great flavor or taste. No frying, no microwave ovens and a lot of the items are organic.

http://grilledaddiction.com/#about

2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese

You'll find ooey, gooey, cheesy goodness at the 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese truck. Enjoy just about any combination of grilled cheese ingredients you can imagine. You can also have fun with the clever names, like To Brie or Not to Brie and The Toasty Pig.

https://2fatguysgrilledcheeseaz.com/home

Queso Good

If a quesadilla sounds "Queso good," we have found the food truck for you. Here you'll find a huge variety of quesadillas and tacos (with creative names, here, too!). Check out the Pork a Dilla, the Shroomzilla Dilla, and the Nacho Mama.

