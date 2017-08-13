Got a warrant? Workshop scheduled for child support debtors

Maricopa County Superior Court is offering a deal to people looking over their shoulder because they're behind on child support obligations.

The court on Friday will host a workshop during which arrest warrants will be dismissed for people who owe back child support if they pay a full month of child support and participate in future hearings.

Family Department Presiding Judge Suzanne Cohen says the idea is to encourage those owing child support to make their payments, with the goal of getting money to the children that need it.

Cohen says nobody will be arrested on a child-support arrest warrant at the event.

The workshop will be held at 9 a.m. in the South Court Tower at 175 W Madison Street in Phoenix.

