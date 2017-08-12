11-year-old boy gets star treatment at Diamondbacks game thanks to Make-A-Wish

Eleven-year-old Kaleb is a huge Arizona Diamondbacks fan. On Saturday, he had a dream day at Chase Field thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kaleb has a life-threatening diagnosis affecting his heart, but his family said the Diamondbacks have helped keep his mind off all of his doctor's visits.

He got to throw out the first pitch at the team's home game against the Chicago Cubs, take a dip in the Chase Field pool, get a locker room tour and even have time with some of the players.

"Make-A-Wish has done such a great job and for him to get this opportunity, it hits me emotionally," said Kaleb's dad, Clifton Boop. "I'm happy he gets this opportunity to live out one of his wishes."

"He's been a D-Backs fan since he was walking and it's really special he was able to do this, and have one of his wishes come true," said Kaleb's mom, Jenny Boop.

