Four hikers rescued in two separate incidents on Camelback Mountain

Four hikers were rescued on Camelback Mountain Saturday afternoon when crews responded two separate calls for help.

Around 4:30 p.m., one of two hikers in need of help on the Cholla Trailhead was airlifted to safety. Two additional hikers were rescued on the Echo Canyon Trailhead.

The condition of the four hikers was unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

