Cheers! Patrons can now buy alcohol at west Valley casino

Drinks are now flowing at the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley.

The casino is celebrating the approval of its long-delayed liquor license.

For the first time, guests will now have the option of ordering from a variety of beer, wine and spirits at the Valley's newest casino.

Andy Asselin, CEO of the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise, said, "This is a day we have been looking forward to and our staff is fully trained and ready to go. Alcohol service has been a top request of our guests since we opened, and we are excited to now offer this amenity. It's another step in our plans for a full-scale resort and casino and even more entertainment options in the West Valley."

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, located at 95th and Northern Avenue near Glendale, recently announced it is moving forward with a $400 million expansion project that will include a full-scale casino and resort, multiple restaurants and other amenities.

The existing casino will remain open throughout construction.

