Cardinals, Raiders fans tailgate in heat

Today's high of 103 degrees didn't stop football fans from tailgating outside University of Phoenix Stadium today.

The crowd, smaller than a regular season game, enjoyed more space to party. Each tent had a cooler full of cold drinks to stay cool.

Others like Raiders fan Andres Berumen of Laveen took it a step further with portable ice bucket misters. He said he bought it specifically for today since it was too hot for him while tailgating last year.

3TV/CBS 5 also saw several fans with paint on their bodies and faces. It didn't take long for the paint to start streaking from all their sweat.

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders preseason game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.