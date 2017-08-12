AZ leaders have strong words about VA attack; condemn 'white supremacy'

Arizona leaders and lawmakers had some strong words about the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person and sending at least 26 others to hospitals.

[READ MORE: Car strikes group at white nationalist rally, 1 killed]

[READ MORE: Charlottesville car crash suspect ID'd as 20-year-old Ohio man]

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) released the following statement:

“Our Founders fought a revolution for the idea that all men are created equal. The heirs of that revolution fought a Civil War to save our nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to that revolutionary proposition. “Nothing less is at stake on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, where a violent attack has taken at least one American life and injured many others in a confrontation between our better angels and our worst demons. “White supremacists and neo-Nazis are, by definition, opposed to American patriotism and the ideals that define us as a people and make our nation special. “As we mourn the tragedy that has occurred in Charlottesville, American patriots of all colors and creeds must come together to defy those who raise the flag of hatred and bigotry.”

Meantime, Sen. Jeff Flake took to twitter to condemn "white supremacy."

He said that "hate and bigotry have no place in this country."

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton also criticized the march, saying:

"This hateful march is taking place because its organizers know our vision for an inclusive, diverse and stronger America will prevail."

"This is disgusting."

Also some harsh words from Krysten Sinema, who urged Americans to unite against hate and hatefulness.

This is disgusting and not reflective of our great nation. Americans, let us unite against hate and hatefulness. https://t.co/M4f5FermZr — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 12, 2017

The #WhiteSupremacy in #Charlottesville does not reflect the values of the America I know. Hate and bigotry have no place in this country. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 12, 2017

We must work to make the #Charlottesville rally to defend symbols of the Confederacy and hatred the last gasp of white nationalism. 1/2 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 12, 2017

This hateful march is taking place because its organizers know our vision for an inclusive, diverse and stronger America will prevail. 2/2 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 12, 2017

White supremacists aren't patriots, they're traitors- Americans must unite against hatred & bigotry #Charlottesville https://t.co/Zr1Jg9jBXu — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.