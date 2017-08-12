Man accused in online dating scam gets 15.75 years in prison

A man accused of preying on women in an online dating scam has been sentenced to almost 16 years in prison.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Daylon Pierce was sentenced Friday.

He earlier pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

The AG's Office says Pierce allegedly created online dating profiles to engage in romantic relationships with women and convince them to invest in fraudulent investments between 2013 and 2016.

One of the victims invested $240,000 and another took out more than $100,000 in loans and gave the money to Pierce as an investment.

Pierce told victims he was a successful licensed stockbroker, but prosecutors say there's no record of Pierce being a licensed stockbroker.

A restitution hearing for Pierce will be held at a later date.

