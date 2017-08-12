It's move-in weekend for ASU students

At Arizona State University's main campus in Tempe, this Saturday is a big day. Approximately 14,000 students began their move-in at 7 a.m. Saturday.

A mom wearing an 'ASU mom' shirt drove up to Manzanita Hall to drop off her son who is about to begin his first year of college.

"You are dropping off your son? Yes, how is it going? Ok...I don't want to talk too much! (laughs) "

Other parents come from thousands of miles away, like Kate Cassidy's mom, who brought her to Arizona from Florida.

"She's nervous (referring to her mom), I think she's excited for me but I think she's going to be sad. Right mom?," says Kate Cassidy.

"Yes, she'll be missed. She's a good one," says Cassidy's mom.

Students picked up their dorm keys at the Wells Fargo Arena and were directed to their dorm rooms. At each dorm facility, the university has set up over 500 workers to help carry all of the future Sun Devils' belongings.

Paul Peseski says, "we have about 500 workers across campus loading, cruise ship style. By the time they park, they have all of their stuff waiting for them."

As for the parents, the Dean of Students Nicole Taylor has some words of advice.

"What I want to say is, we got it, we've got your babies. There are so many of us here to help. There's the dean's office, we are always there to help and also it's time to give them a little space."

