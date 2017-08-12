Man found dead in Tolleson home

Phoenix police are investigating a homicide in Tolleson.

At around 5 a.m., officers responded to a home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road to investigate the death of a man.

According to police, they located the victim in the home and found a gunshot wound.

Officers are in the process of questioning the residents of the home.

No other details have been released.

