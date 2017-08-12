Semi rollover closes Interstate 10 and Gila River Bridge

 A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound traffic on Interstate 10, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

This crash took place on westbound I-10 and the Gila River Bridge.

DPS officials say the crash involved a semi truck and trailer. The cab had caught fire but is now out.

According to DPS, the semi is said to be partially off the bridge.

Currently, I-10 is closed westbound at MP 175.  DPS officials say An extended closure is expected.

One person has minor injuries.

