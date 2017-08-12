High chance of storms Saturday for parts of the Valley

Storms will mainly impact the higher terrain northeast of the Valley Friday evening, with better chances for storms Saturday.

An inverted trough is tracking from southern Arizona toward the northeast tonight through Saturday. Meanwhile, there's moisture at the surface, but drier conditions in the middle and upper atmosphere. Steering flow is also from the south and southwest. Short story long, the Valley has a slight chance of storms Friday evening. The mountains and southeast Arizona will see a few storms during this time, with the main threats being heavy downpours and lightning.

For Saturday, a couple forecast models indicate the chance for some spotty showers or storms before 8 a.m. in the Valley, otherwise look for better chances of Valley storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Deeper moisture is expected to track into the state from a tropical disturbance near Cabo, Mexico. This may enhance the fuel needed for thunderstorms producing heavy rains. Storms are expected again in the high country Saturday. Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans you have. Monitor weather conditions throughout the day.

A slight chance of storms is on tap again in the Valley for Sunday, with better storm coverage in the mountains, before a drier air mass starts to track back into Arizona from the west on Monday. This will help suppress thunderstorm development through most of next week. Despite the drier air, highs will remain near average for this time of year.

For Phoenix, a 20 percent chance of storms Friday night with a low of 86. For Saturday, a 20 percent chance of storms with a high of 104. Sunday, a 20 percent chance of storms with a high of 103. Storm chances drop to 10% or lower Monday through next Thursday. Highs will range from 104 to 107.

