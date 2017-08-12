Are foam homes the future?

A Valley company is building homes in Arizona and around the world out of Styrofoam.

Yes, similar to the material used to keep your drinks hot or cold, but stronger and coated with a fire-resistant concrete mixture.

Strata International Group’s CEO Nasser Saebi created the technology. He believes it’s the future of construction. His composite formula doesn’t require any wood, metal or nails.

It’s been 12 years since he built the first foam home in Arizona.

Michael Schofield is that home’s owner who bought into the idea because he wanted an energy-efficient house. He said he’s not surprised it’s still standing.

“It’s demonstrated that through many different storms throughout the area where other homes around me lose their roof tiles, window, and even doors,” said Schofield. “This house has proven itself over the years.”

He also said his utility bills are roughly half of what his neighbors pay.

The material has been through hundreds of tests. Company leaders call it an eco-friendly option.

“It’s man-made. That’s why we don’t have to cut trees anymore, we don’t have to destroy the environment,” said business manager Alidad Saebi.

General contractor Jeremy Pollock said, “It makes it easier to build because it has a construction method that’s lighter, faster, cheaper.”

Pollock said it takes about two months less time to build a Styrofoam home compared to one with standard materials.

Saebi said they’ve built a total of 15 Styrofoam homes in Arizona and have about 10 on the wait list right now.

Prices vary since each one is custom-built.

