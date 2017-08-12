Pima Canyon Trailhead at South Mountain closes for renovations

The City of Phoenix has closed the Pima Canyon Trailhead at South Mountain Park to begin a $1.8 million renovation. It's part of a larger overall project to improve the park.

On average, Pima Canyon, located off 48th Street near Guadalupe, sees between 200,000 and 250,000 users each year, making it one of the most popular trailheads at South Mountain.

"That was certainly why this is one of the areas we targeted first we know it is highly used, adding some of these amenities and improving some of those things where more people can enjoy it can accommodate a few more people," said City Parks and Recreation Public Information Officer Gregg Bach.

On the list of planned upgrades, reconfiguring the current parking lot to add more spaces, new security lighting, repaving and striping the entry road and more.

"Putting in new restroom and ramada area and connecting that to a sewer line which is upgrading the water system that we had there previously," Bach said.

The planned improvements have been in the works for a while but when the fence went up earlier this week so crews could start construction it took even some regulars by surprise.

"I went to my usual spot at Pima Canyon only there were signs and they blocked it off so I couldn't go but there were really nice people right there by the sign telling me where to go as an alternative," said hiker Marilee Brusaschetti.

Park rangers will be out at the trailhead entrance off and on over the next week or two to help re-route people.

While the City says they planned the closure so it would have the least amount of impact, some hikers we talked to thought a beginning of summer start date would have been better.

The trailhead will be closed likely until late Fall. Bach says while the closure is in place, they'll also be doing some work on the trails themselves.

