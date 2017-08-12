What you need to know before Saturday's Cards preseason home opener

Are you ready for some football?

The Arizona Cardinals' preseason home opener against the Raiders will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

If you're going to the game, here are some things you need to know:

PARKING LOTS:

Sportsman's Park car parks and other game day parking lots will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

TICKETS:

A limited number of tickets including those returned from the visiting team allotment are available for purchase. The Cardinals have sold out all 114 games they have played at University of Phoenix Stadium since it opened in August of 2006 and Saturday's game will be #115. For more information please call 602-379-0102 or visit www.azcardinals.com.

GREAT LAWN:

The Great Lawn will open for tailgaters on Saturday at 3 p.m. Cardinals fans should be aware the Great Lawn is available for pre-game tailgating only.

GATES OPEN:

All fans should be aware that main entrance gates at the University of Phoenix Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

PREGAME ACTIVITIES:

The Cardinals are once again offering pre-game entertainment to fans coming to Cardinals games this season: "Big Red Brew Haus presented by Four Peaks" offers fans a variety of beer selections, a traditional Brew Haus menu and flat screen TV's for fans to enjoy NFL action in a comfortable indoor environment. It opens Saturday at 4 p.m. and is located on the service level of the stadium. Fans can access the Brew Haus by entering at Gate 2 and taking the escalators down.

CARDINALS TEAM SHOP:

The Cardinals Team Shop is located near Gate 2 and opens to ticketed guests on Saturday at 4:00 PM. The Cardinals Team Shop offers fans the biggest Cardinals merchandise selection all in one place.

AZCARDINALS.COM:

All of the Cardinals game day information for each home contest can also be found online at: www.azcardinals.com/stadium/gameday.html

SECURITY PROCEDURES:

In accordance with NFL best practices for stadium security, all fans are subject to security screening prior to entry to University of Phoenix Stadium along with inspection of carry-in items. The stadium employs the use of walk-through magnetometers to complete the screening process. If in line to use a walk-through magnetometer, fans will be asked to ONLY remove cell phones, cameras and other large metal items from their pockets. Other items like keys, wallets, coins and belts do not need to be removed. Fans are reminded that security checkpoints are always busiest during the 45 minutes leading up to kickoff.

NFL POLICY ON ACCEPTABLE BAGS:

It is strongly recommended that fans do not bring bags with them to the stadium. If it is essential to bring one, it must comply with the NFL Clear Bag policy and be one of the following approved types and size requirements: Clear plastic bag measuring no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or; 1-Gallon Plastic Freezer Bag, or; Small Clutch bag no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" in size. In accordance with the NFL's Public Safety Policy, fans should be prepared to open their bags for inspection and may be asked by security screeners to remove their contents. Non-approved bags will be denied entry into the stadium and fans will be asked to return the bag to their vehicle or dispose of it. There are no lockers outside of the stadium to store items nor can any items be held by staff members.

PROHIBITED ITEMS:

All fans should be aware of items not allowed inside the University of Phoenix Stadium. The 2017 University of Phoenix Stadium A-Z Guide and complete list of prohibited items can be viewed at http://www.azcardinals.com/stadium/a-to-z-guide.html

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Arizona Cardinals are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all fans, both inside the University of Phoenix Stadium and throughout our parking areas. All ticket holders should be familiar with the Cardinals Fan Code of Conduct. These guidelines can be found within the 2017 University of Phoenix Stadium A-Z Guide and can be viewed at http://www.azcardinals.com/stadium/a-to-z-guide.html

TEXT MESSAGE HOTLINE NUMBER:

Similar to past seasons, fans can request assistance or report Code of Conduct violations by using our game day phone and text hotlines.

Game Day Phone Hotline: 623-433-7156

Game Day Text Message Hotline: Text "Cards" Issue and Location to 69050

