Perseid Meteor Shower

Wish on a Perseid star!

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Now is the time to see the Perseid Meteor shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower takes place every August and is one of the brightest meteor showers of the year.

Although it’s already been in swing since July, you still have until August 26 to catch a glimpse of it.

The peak of the meteor shower is August 9 through the August 13, with the best viewing tonight!

Between midnight August 12th to Dawn August 13th.  Up to 150 meteors per hour are expected to streak across the sky during these peak hours.

According to Nasa, the show could be hard to see because the moon will be so bright.

The meteor shower is made up a tiny debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. Perseid’s gets its name after the constellation Perseus.

The tiny debris slams into the atmosphere at a speed of more than 100-thousand miles an hour. This causes the meteor to burn up and become bright. We see the fast-moving streak of fire in the night sky.

So, as you look to the sky, the hundreds of meteors will look just like shooting stars.

The best place to see the Perseid is far away from the lights of the big city. The darker the city can be the brighter the shooting stars will appear. But if you are caught in the city, you should still be able to see a few of the shooting stars.

Happy star gazing! 

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

