Registration is now open for this year’s Phoenix 10k/Half Marathon and Kids run.

The event was started by Dr. Art Mollen in 1976 to bring valley communities together.

The 42nd annual event takes place on Sunday, November 5 in Downtown Phoenix and features more first-time race participants than any other event in the southwest.

Are you ready to run?

Go to http://www.phoenix10k.com/ for information on how to register and everything you need to know to train for the big event.