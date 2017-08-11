D-backs' Ahmed helps raise money for Dominican Republic

D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed is on a mission. After getting hit by a pitch and having hand surgery, Ahmed is trying to return to the lineup in time to help the team make a playoff push. While he heals, Ahmed and his wife are focused on a much bigger cause.

"We came to Food for the Hungry last year,” says Amanda Ahmed.

“We just loved what they're doing here. I think we just felt God calling us and we answered his call."

Food for the Hungry’s headquarters are located just a few blocks away from Chase Field. The organization seeks to end all forms of human poverty. The Ahmeds Double Play Fund teamed up with Food for the Hungry to try to raise money for a cause that hits close to home.

"There's a huge need in the Dominican Republic and I think there's a great tie there to baseball,” says Nick.

“We have a 13 month old at home and just looking at him and imagining him not having food or clean water to drink. To not have access to education and health care, it really hurts us to think about that and we want to do whatever we can to step up."

The goal is raise $10,000. Pledges made by August 25 will be eligible for incentives like signed balls, bats and a meet and greet at D-backs batting practice. The Ahmeds will donate $150 for every D-backs win.

“If the D-backs win a bunch of games, and they end up paying out a bunch of money for each win, then we’ll see clean water systems, community centers, even baseball set up for kids," says Mike Meyers,chief development officer of Food for the Hungry. “I was just there with a couple of MLB players. We met a lady in a community who was sitting in a wheel chair and said she had to try to figure out how to get clean water to her place every day, which is a real challenge.”

Ahmed had three pins put in his right hand after getting hit by a 99 mph fast ball. He worked out at Chase Field on Friday and is looking forward to getting back in the lineup and helping out the D-backs cause.

“I’d love to do that as soon as possible, help out this cause and help the team win a bunch of game,” says Nick. “The hand is feeling great. I should be back by the end of the month

To donate, visit www.pledgeit.org/dbacks-wins. All incentives will be fulfilled in September.

