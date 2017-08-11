FBI arrests suspected 'Blues Bandit' wanted in 8 bank robberies

An FBI task force has arrested the suspected 'Blues Bandit,' who was wanted in eight bank robberies.

Juan A. Rivera Jr., 35, was arrested on Thursday.

He was called the "Blues Bandit" because, during each of the robberies, the suspect was wearing a suit, a fedora-style hat and glasses.

Rivera is a suspect in eight bank robberies throughout the Valley between October 3, 2016 and May 11, 2017.

The FBI says the suspect would display a demand note and threaten a weapon during many of the robberies.

No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force said the Phoenix Police Department played an integral role in this investigation.

Phoenix officers reportedly spent countless hours analyzing and ultimately identifying the suspect vehicle. They sifted through databases and records to identify the owner of the vehicle which ultimately led to the suspect being apprehended.

