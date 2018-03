Under Eye Products

Courtesy of: Courtney Montes, Makeup Artist, @courtmontes on Instagram

Eye Cream (Step One): Avene RetrinAl eye cream www.aveneusa.com

Color Corrector (Step Two): Mac Prep + Prime Highlight Pen “Radiant Rose” www.maccosmetics.com

Concealer (Step Three): Tarte Amazonian Clay Concealer “Light” www.sephora.com