Substitute teacher arrested for child molestation in Buckeye

A substitute teacher was arrested in Buckeye on Friday for child molestation.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, 28-year-old Brian Scritchfield of Litchfield Park was arrested on one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated assault of a minor.

Buckeye PD responded to Westpark Elementary after school officials reported that two girls had been inappropriately touched.

Detectives interviewed the two victims, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.

One of the victims told investigators that Scritchfield had touched her genitals and both said he had touched their hair, neck and back.

Scritchfield was employed by a temporary agency which was contracted by the school district, Buckeye police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to call 623-349-6400.

