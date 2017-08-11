Hamilton Football team trying to move on after hazing scandal

This season, the Hamilton Football team will face its greatest adversity, not from injury or being young in certain areas.

The squad is trying to move on after the hazing scandal that shocked the school and decimated the team's image and character.

New Coach Richard Baniszewski is trying to keep his team's focus on itself, it's what the squad can control.

Speaking with Quarterback Tyler Shough, he said the team is trying to block out the ongoing investigation and focus on football.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Hamilton High School hazing case]

He is impressed how the team has come together and working hard to put the scandal behind them.

Roughly four or five players have transferred, maybe scandal related or not. Other players like Running Back Jawhar Jordan had no intention of leaving campus, he is committed to the Huskies until he graduates.

The squad opens the season August 18 at Boulder Creek.

The Huskies are prepared to hear the worst on the road this season.

They're ready for it and rise above the greatest adversity the squad has ever faced.

