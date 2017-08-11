Could President Trump return to the Valley this month?

Trump's campaign is looking at available dates during the week of Aug. 21, according to officials with the Phoenix Convention Center.

Nothing has been reserved yet, said Jerry Harper, the deputy director of the convention center in downtown Phoenix.

If he does return, this would mark Trump's first visit to Arizona as president.

He made frequent stops in the Valley during the campaign, drawing large and raucous crowds.

Since taking office, Trump has made a practice holding rallies in states where has strong support.

Most recently, Trump appeared in West Virginia, a state he easily won and where he is still very popular.

But recent polls show Trump’s approval declining in the Grand Canyon State.

Trump is underwater here with 43 percent of Arizona voters saying he's doing a good job while 52 percent disapprove of his handling of the office, according to a recent CNN poll.

