Toddler dies after being pulled from pool in Peoria

A 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool in Peoria Friday morning. Peoria fire crews said the boy was found in a backyard pool near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to crews on scene, the boy was home with an adult who was not his parent. The boy's father came home and found the boy in the pool.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerials of the backyard pool]

The father immediately began CPR until Peoria Fire and Medical crews arrived and took over.

"This is a tragic reminder that constant eye to eye supervision is so important...two seconds is too long," said Tim Eiden of Peoria Fire Department.

Peoria FD said the boy was in the pool for unknown amount of time.

The boy was non-responsive and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Peoria PD are investigating the circumstances.

SAD UPDATE: 3 year old male from drowning incident at 8400 Bloomfield Rd.has died, @PeoriaAzPS investigating, no further info at this time pic.twitter.com/QyT85WT4IB — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) August 11, 2017

