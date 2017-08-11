Queen of Clean: get creative with lemons

When using lemon juice to clean you can use either fresh lemons or bottled lemon juice. And, at discount stores, you can buy a large bottle for just one dollar.

Hand Cream:

Mix two parts glycerin to one part lemon juice in a small container.

Massage a little into your hands after washing and at bed time. It only takes a little.

It's also good for dry feet. Massage in at bedtime and cover feet with socks. Like any lotion you put on your feet, it will be slippery if you walk on a hard surface barefoot. Find Glycerin at drug store and Amazon.



Removing Rust From White Clothes:

Apply undiluted lemon juice to the stain and lay in the sun. This also works on baby formula.

Make Your own Bleach for Laundry:

½ Cup Hydrogen Peroxide

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

3 ¼ cup water

5 drops Tea Tree Oil or essential oil

Combine and use as you would regular chlorine or non-chlorine bleach.

De-Stink the Garbage Disposal.

Run a few lemon rinds through the disposal and follow with cold water to dispel any odor. The rinds will also remove food that may be stuck in the holes and blades. If you have lemons that aren't good for cooking use or rinds left over, freeze them for use when needed.

Remove Stains From Linens and Clothes:

This tip is safe for even delicate or vintage fabrics. Treat a set-in stain with lemon juice and salt. In a bowl combine about ¼ cup lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of salt. Let the mixture sit on the stained fabric for 30 minutes, cool water.

Get stains Out of a Cutting Board or Butcher Block:

Run the cut side of a lemon over the board or butcher block surface to remove food stains and smells. For extra cleaning power, sprinkle area with salt first, then rub with the lemon. If the stains are particularly stubborn, let lemon juice/salt mixture sit overnight before you rinse with water. Wipe wooden boards lightly with mineral oil to seal.

Spots on Counter-tops and Similar Surfaces (Not for granite)

Make a paste of lemon juice and Cream of Tartar or lemon juice and baking soda. Apply to the stain gently rubbing it in and let it sit until the spot is gone. Reapply if needed or simply add more lemon juice.

