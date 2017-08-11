Good Samaritan pulls woman from Phoenix canal

A good Samaritan pulled a woman from a Phoenix canal around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, the rescuer saw the 45-year-old woman on the edge of the canal near 18th Street and Osborn Road about five minutes before and when he looked back, she had fallen in and was floating.

He was able to pull her over the steep embankment up to a nearby service road. Phoenix FD said when paramedics arrived, the patient was breathing but not responsive.

The woman was treated and was transported to a local hospital. Phoenix fire said as she was being transported to the hospital, she was conscious and talking.

Phoenix FD did not have any further information on the good Samaritan because he had left the scene.

