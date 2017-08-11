Waterman Wash floods near Rainbow Valley

The National Weather Service is asking the public to avoid driving through the flooded waters.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in the Waterman Wash area Friday morning.

This was issued after the Waterman Wash was flooded and caused some roads in Rainbow Valley to be closed.

The area received some rain Thursday evening.

[RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of flooding in Rainbow Valley]

Our Penguin Air and Plumbing news chopper flew over the area where it caught some drivers stranded.

The National Weather Service is asking the public to avoid driving through the flooded waters.

It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

525am: Flow in Waterman Wash will cause some roads in Rainbow Valley to be washed out until about 830am. Turn around, don't drown! #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.