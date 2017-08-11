Authorities: Religious shrine vandalized in Cochise County

BENSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Cochise County authorities are investigating the vandalism of a religious shrine on State Route 80.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the location Monday afternoon and found that a large statue of the Virgin Mary was broken off its base with the top portion missing.

They say three other smaller statues had the heads broken off and missing.

Sheriff's officials say all of the statutes were located inside of a shelter at a pullout area off the highway.

The shelter with the statues is open to the public.

Authorities are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the vandals.

State Route 80 is a 120-mile stretch of highway in southeastern Arizona that runs to the New Mexico border.

