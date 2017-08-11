ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 11-14)

Freeway improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 11-14), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Restrictions are scheduled at night along southbound State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Meanwhile, the SR 51 interchange ramps at Bell Road will be closed for resurfacing.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 11-14]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) narrowed to one lane (right lanes closed) overnight between McDowell Road and the I-10 "Mini-Stack" interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) for overhead sign work. Southbound SR 51 ramps to westbound I-10 and eastbound Loop 202 closed. Southbound SR 51 off-ramp at McDowell Road closed. DETOUR: Consider using alternate routes to avoid delays. Southbound SR 51 drivers can consider exiting at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local streets to access westbound I-10 (via 16th or Seventh streets) or eastbound Loop 202 (via 24th Street).

Consider using alternate routes to avoid delays. Southbound SR 51 drivers can consider exiting at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local streets to access westbound I-10 (via 16th or Seventh streets) or eastbound Loop 202 (via 24th Street). Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes (left lanes closed) overnight between McDowell Road and the I-10 "Mini-Stack" interchange from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 13) for overhead sign work. DETOUR: Consider using alternate routes to avoid delays. Southbound SR 51 ramps to westbound I-10 and eastbound Loop 202 will remain open but expect slow traffic in the area.

Consider using alternate routes to avoid delays. Southbound SR 51 ramps to westbound I-10 and eastbound Loop 202 will remain open but expect slow traffic in the area. State Route 51 on- and off-ramps at Bell Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 13) for pavement improvements. Bell Road right lanes closed in both directions at SR 51. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive, due to ramp closures and other restrictions at SR 51 and Bell Road.

Consider alternate routes, including Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive, due to ramp closures and other restrictions at SR 51 and Bell Road. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 also closed briefly at 59th Avenue as needed. DETOUR: Allow extra time and consider alternate routes. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ICYMI: Don't forget to check out our Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory.

