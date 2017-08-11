Man arrested after lying partially naked in Phoenix girl's bed

Scott Schoenfeld reportedly told the police that "the holy spirit led him to the house and someone donated the house to him."(Source: MCSO)

A man is arrested after he went inside a 4-year-old girl's bedroom, partially naked Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a home near 18th Avenue and Van Buren Street regarding a residential burglary.

The father told police that his daughter had walked into her bedroom to find a man lying in her bed under the sheet.

The suspect then told the girl to leave the room.

Police identified the suspect as Scott Schoenfeld, 40.

When officers gave the suspect commands to show his hands, Schoenfeld refused to comply and told officers to leave him alone.

Police say their officers then removed the sheet and observed Schoenfeld was naked from the waist down.

Schoenfeld was then arrested for the incident.

Authorities later found Shoenfeld's clothing inside the little girl's closet.

Schoenfeld reportedly told the police that "the holy spirit led him to the house and someone donated the house to him."

Schoenfeld was charged with a count of trespassing and a count of indecent exposure.

Police believe he is mentally disturbed.

[PDF: Official court documents and arrest report]

